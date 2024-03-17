Nancy Pelosi Asks Voters to Weigh The Equities When Voting Trump: 'You Wouldn't Even Allow Him In Your House, Much Less In The White House'

Loading... Loading...

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has urged former President Donald Trump to act responsibly if he is to receive intelligence briefings as the GOP nominee.

What Happened: Pelosi expressed her hope that Trump’s advisors would encourage him to “grow up, live up to your responsibilities” and refrain from sharing any sensitive information, reported CNN.

Furthermore, in comments made on the network’s “State of the Union” program, Pelosi appealed directly to the voters touching on the former president’s views on Russia and fallen U.S. servicemen in Europe.

She asked the voters to weigh the decision to vote for Trump carefully even if they held certain views on abortion and LGBT rights. She asked the voters to “weigh the equities” while making their decision. “You wouldn’t even allow him in your house, much less in the White House.”

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: New Nationwide Poll Shows 2-Point Lead For One But Pollster Says This Trend Could Scuttle His Chances

Why It Matters: Pelosi’s concerns are not isolated. Earlier this month, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) expressed worries about the intelligence briefings that might be provided to Trump, should he secure the GOP nomination. Schiff hoped that the intelligence community would “dumb down” the briefings for Trump, giving him no more information than absolutely necessary, as reported by Benzinga.

Furthermore, John Bolton, the former national security adviser, voiced his confusion over reports suggesting that Trump could receive intelligence briefings if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee. Bolton was perplexed over the Biden administration's reported decision to provide Trump with intelligence briefings, given his controversial history with classified documents, as noted in a Benzinga article.

These concerns underscore the potential risks associated with sharing sensitive intelligence information with Trump, highlighting the need for responsible handling of such briefings.

Nancy Pelosi. By Gage Skidmore Via Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says ‘Donald’s Cognitive Decline And Wrongdoing In The Hot Seat’ At Hur’s Hearing: ‘Democrats Landed Some Serious Blows Of Their Own’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.