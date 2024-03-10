Trump Intelligence Briefings Should Be 'Dumbed Down' By The Intelligence Community, Hopes Adam Schiff

Loading... Loading...

Amidst the political whirlwind surrounding former President Donald Trump, a new development has emerged involving the potential sharing of sensitive intelligence briefings with him.

What Happened: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has raised concerns regarding the intelligence briefings that might be provided to Trump, should he secure the GOP nomination for the upcoming presidential race, reported Politico.

“I have to hope — and knowing the intelligence community, as I do — that they will dumb down the briefing for Donald Trump. That is, they will give him no more information than absolutely necessary,” said Schiff, according to the report.

Traditionally, presidential candidates are privy to national security briefings, but Schiff, a Democrat from California and former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, has suggested that the intelligence community should consider limiting the depth of information shared with Trump.

Schiff’s worries are rooted in Trump’s past dealings with classified documents, including current legal charges for mishandling such materials. On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Schiff argued that Trump’s track record indicates he cannot be trusted with sensitive information.

This scenario is without precedent, as it could lead to a candidate facing criminal charges related to classified material being briefed on national security. The practice of briefing presidential nominees has been in place since 1952.

Simultaneously, Schiff, who has recently secured a primary victory, is preparing to face off against Republican Steve Garvey for a Senate seat in California this November.

Why It Matters: The debate over Trump’s access to intelligence briefings has been a point of contention. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton expressed his astonishment at the possibility of Trump receiving briefings, given his controversial history with classified information. Bolton, in an interview with MSNBC, questioned the rationale behind such a decision, highlighting the risk of disclosure of any information provided to Trump.

Earlier, Schiff had voiced concerns about Trump’s potential behavior if reelected, aligning with former Rep. Liz Cheney’s views on Trump’s likelihood of not conceding defeat willingly. Schiff’s comments on MSNBC in December 2023 suggested that Trump would not leave office voluntarily, predicting that he would claim the election was rigged.

The ongoing discussions reflect the broader unease regarding Trump’s relationship with classified information and the implications for national security. As the political landscape evolves, the intelligence community’s approach to briefing Trump, if he becomes the GOP nominee, remains a significant point of debate.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.