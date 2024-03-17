Elon Musk's Response To Russia's Nuclear Threat, Trump Vs. Biden Polls And More: Top Political Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

In a week teeming with political and business intrigue, the spotlight shone on familiar faces. With Donald Trump and Joe Biden possibly gearing up for a 2024 showdown, Elon Musk chiming in on global tensions, and Biden’s approval ratings showing resilience, the stage is set for an interesting year. Here’s a recap of the top stories that grabbed headlines this weekend.

Trump vs. Biden: The 2024 Presidential Race

Speculation is rife about a potential face-off between Trump and Biden in the 2024 presidential election. Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, could prove pivotal in deciding the winner. Current polls indicate that Trump is leading Biden in a direct matchup among nationally registered voters. Read the full article here.

Musk’s Response to Russia’s Nuclear Threat

SpaceX and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO, Elon Musk, responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear war threat against the U.S. Musk’s reaction to Putin’s warning, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, was a terse “Of course”. Read the full article here.

Biden’s Approval Ratings: The Corporate Inflation Blame Game

A recent poll revealed that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are experiencing a positive shift. As per the survey, a majority of voters are attributing inflation to corporations rather than to Democratic policies. This could be a significant development as we approach the November general election. Read the full article here.

Supreme Court Decision on Trump’s 2024 Run

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision allowing Trump’s eligibility to run for office in 2024, despite challenges under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection ban. Read the full article here.

Trump’s $91M Defamation Judgment Bailout

Former President Donald Trump, who has been bailed out of a $91M defamation judgment, took another shot at author E. Jean Carroll at a campaign rally. This has led to speculation that Trump’s recent comments could land him in another defamation lawsuit. Read the full article here.

