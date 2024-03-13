Elon Musk Says 'Of Course' After Russia Threatens US With Nuclear War If Statehood Threatened

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has weighed in on the recent nuclear war threat made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the U.S.

What Happened: Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, responded to the news of Putin’s threat with a simple “Of course” on his social media platform X formerly known as Twitter. The comment was in response to a post that quoted Putin’s warning to the West about Russia’s readiness for nuclear war.

Putin, on Wednesday, warned the U.S. that Russia was technically prepared for nuclear war and that sending troops to Ukraine would be seen as a significant escalation of the conflict. The Russian president also expressed readiness for talks on Ukraine, stating that the West had failed to defeat Russia, reported Reuters.

“From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready,” Putin told Rossiya-1 television and news agency RIA.

Putin’s warning comes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has strained Russia’s relations with the West. He has previously cautioned that the West risks provoking a nuclear war by sending troops to Ukraine.

See Also: Former NSA Says Trump Is ‘Foolishly’ Targetting NATO: ‘UN Provides Little Other Than Wasting…Taxpayer Dollars’

Why It Matters: The recent escalation in tensions between Russia and the West has raised concerns about the possibility of a nuclear conflict. This is not the first time Putin has made such threats.

In February, Putin warned of nuclear strikes if NATO troops aided Ukraine, calling it the “destruction of civilization.” This threat came after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drew the U.S. into supporting Ukraine with funds and defense items.

Amid these escalating tensions, the U.S. reportedly began preparing for a potential Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine in 2022. The Biden administration was particularly concerned about the prospect of Russia using a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon.

Despite these warnings, Putin has stated that he has never felt the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He has also expressed readiness for serious talks on Ukraine, although he has emphasized the need for written security guarantees.

Loading... Loading...

Meanwhile, Russia has been making significant strides in its space program, with plans to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon by 2035 in collaboration with China. This initiative follows a roadmap presented by Russia and China in 2021 for the establishment of a scientific station on the moon by 2035.

Despite these developments, there are signs of cracks in the China-Russia alliance, with Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly personally warning Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. This warning was delivered during Xi’s state visit to Moscow in March 2023.

Read Next: Ex-DOJ Attorney Says Trump ‘On The Attack Again’ After Finding ‘Sugar Daddy To Bail Him Out’ On $91M Defamation Judgment: ‘Money Is An Insufficient Deterrent Here’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.