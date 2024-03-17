Apple Bolsters AI Capabilities, Button-Less iPhones Rumours And More: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

As we look back on the week, the tech world has been buzzing with news from Apple Inc. AAPL. The giant tech company has been quietly making strategic moves and filing intriguing patents that could potentially redefine the user experience in the future. From bolstering its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to revolutionizing iPhone design and functions, Apple’s innovative advancements are sure to keep tech enthusiasts on their toes.

Apple Bolsters AI Capabilities with Start-up Acquisition

In an effort to boost its AI capabilities, Apple has acquired DarwinAI, a Canadian AI start-up. According to Bloomberg, the acquisition took place earlier this year. DarwinAI’s expertise in creating AI technology for inspecting components during manufacturing and making AI systems smaller and faster could be a potential game-changer for Apple. Read the full article here.

Button-Less iPhones on the Horizon?

Apple has filed a new patent that may revolutionize the future design of iPhones. The patent reveals technology that could turn the sides of iPhones into displays and control hubs. This innovative approach could significantly enhance the user experience. Read the full article here.

‘Hearing Aid Mode’ Coming to AirPods Pro

Apple is rumored to be introducing a new feature, “hearing aid mode,” for its AirPods Pro with the upcoming iOS 18 update. This mode is expected to enhance the existing Live Listen feature introduced in iOS 12 in 2018. Read the full article here.

Click Photos by Bending Future iPhones?

Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating multiple cameras into flexible devices, according to a revised patent. This approach could potentially allow the capture of 3D or panoramic images by simply bending the device. Read the full article here.

Apple Watch 2.0: Beyond Health Tracking

Apple is reportedly considering expanding the functionalities of the Apple Watch beyond health tracking. The company is exploring the integration of diverse sensors into the watch, as revealed by two newly published patent applications. Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.