Apple Watch 2.0? New Patents Hint At Expansion Beyond Health Tracking, New Functional Gestures After Masimo Fiasco (UPDATED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about patent filings hinting at new functional gestures for upcoming versions of the Apple Watch

Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly been exploring the integration of a diverse range of sensors into its Apple Watch, with a focus on non-health-related functionalities.

What Happened: Apple has been considering incorporating sensors such as anemometers, bolometers, heat flux sensors, solar radiation sensors, thermometers, and water sensors into future iterations of the Apple Watch, reported AppleInsider, citing two newly revealed patent applications published on Thursday.

These sensors, which are not primarily health-focused, could potentially offer a variety of new features and applications for the Apple Watch. For example, the anemometer could be used to calculate a user’s power output during exercise in windy conditions, as well as for weather sensing and forecasting.

Both patent applications, “Electronic Devices With Anemometers” and “Electronic Devices With Multi-Function Environmental Sensors,” highlight the potential difficulty of integrating environmental sensors into devices with limited space, such as the Apple Watch.

The proposed sensors, however, all operate in similar ways, potentially overcoming this space constraint.

The two patent applications are credited to a total of four inventors, with three of them listed on both.

More Gestures Coming? A third patent application titled “Interacting with an electronic device through physical movement” reveals several new methods for controlling the Apple Watch. For instance, users can reply to a text message or answer a call by keeping their palms flat with fingers outstretched and moving their hand side-to-side horizontally, similar to the “Blackjack” hand signal for standing.

Additionally, a clenched fist can be used to select a button or accept a suggested text reply. Furthermore, a combined gesture of clenching the hand and twisting the wrist can help users scroll through suggested responses or choose between answering a call or sending it to voicemail. To prevent accidental actions, a countdown timer can be implemented. For example, answering a call might require clenching a fist, twisting the wrist, and holding the pose for a few seconds.

Why It Matters: This development comes after Apple halted the sale of smartwatches that come with blood oxygen tracking in the U.S. The decision came after a federal appeals court reinstated a ban on Apple Watches with blood oxygen sensors in January.

The ban came after a health technology and consumer electronics company, Masimo Corp. MASI had sued the Cupertino, California-based tech giant, alleging infringement on 10 of its patents, which encompass technologies related to monitoring blood oxygen levels and heart rate.

