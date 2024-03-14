Button-Less iPhones Coming? Apple Patents Tech To Turn Phone's Edges Into Display And Control Hubs

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has filed a new patent that could hint at the direction of future iPhones. This patent shows that we could see displays and controls on the sides of the iPhone.

What Happened: Apple has been granted a patent for a novel technology that could revolutionize the user experience on iPhones and iPads.

According to a patent filing with the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office (USPTO), the technology will introduce displays and controls on the sides of these devices.

Unlike the curved-bevel screens seen on some Android devices, Apple’s patent plans to utilize the sides of a device for controls and user-interface surfaces.

For example, an iPhone equipped with this technology could display the currently playing track on the edges and provide controls for volume and track selection.

The patent also suggests Apple’s intent to eliminate physical buttons from the casing, replacing them with icons appearing on the side of the device.

This would allow the sides to be screens that can be reconfigured based on context, similar to the Touch Bar found on the MacBook Pro lineup.

Why It Matters: This patent is the latest in a series of innovative approaches by Apple to enhance user experience and functionality.

Earlier in March, Apple revised another patent, exploring the integration of multiple cameras into flexible devices. This could allow users to capture 3D or panoramic images by bending the device.

In November, Apple filed a patent to enhance user privacy by developing cutting-edge screen technologies to make it increasingly difficult for unauthorized viewers to see what's on the screen.

Earlier in July 2023, another patent filing revealed that Apple is conceptualizing a rollable iPhone, showing the company’s interest in exploring different form factors for its devices.

Price Action: Apple’s stock closed at $172.13, a 0.58% increase from the previous close, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Apple via USPTO