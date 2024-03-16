Former Lieutenant Governor Says Trump's Hostile Takeover Of Republican Party Will Backfire: 'What Was Once The RNC Is Now The Trump National Committee'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump’s recent restructuring of the Republican National Committee (RNC) may not be as advantageous as he anticipates, according to former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, Michael Steele.

What Happened: In an opinion piece on MSNBC, Steele says that Trump’s reshaping of the RNC could complicate electoral victories for him and fellow Republicans.

"What we're seeing unfold is the decapitation of the RNC. What was once the Republican National Committee is now the Trump National Committee."

Steele served as the RNC chairperson from 2009 to 2011.

Trump’s ally Michael Whatley and daughter-in-law Lara Trump are now at the helm of the RNC, signifying a formal shift in power.

This leadership change is anticipated to redirect the organization’s focus toward promoting Trump, deviating from conventional tasks such as voter outreach and uniform messaging.

However, this new direction may not prove successful. The piece argues that centering the RNC around Trump’s personality may lead to strategic errors, self-censorship, and potential losses for the party, including Trump himself.

See Also: Edward Snowden Mocks Janet Yellen After Treasury Secretary Says We Need To Bring Down The Deficit

The Washington Post reported that the RNC is curtailing its outreach to minority voters, a decision that could adversely affect Trump’s campaign. The party’s “Bank Your Vote” program, designed to promote early Republican voting, will be replaced with a new initiative targeting voters skeptical of Trump.

The article ends with a caution that Trump’s indifference towards unifying the Republican coalition could damage the party and possibly his own chances in the November elections.

Why It Matters: Trump’s growing influence over the RNC comes at a crucial time for the party, with the general election just eight months away. This development could have significant implications for the party’s electoral prospects, especially in key battleground states like Georgia, where Trump is currently leading in a hypothetical matchup against President Joe Biden.

Loading... Loading...

However, Trump’s influence over the party has also faced criticism from within the Republican ranks. The recent early retirement of Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) was seen as a sign of the party’s internal struggles, with Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, warning that the party’s future could be at risk.

These developments come amid ongoing legal challenges to Trump’s eligibility to run for office in 2024, with a former federal judge recently criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Trump on the ballot.

Read Next: Biden, Trump Set To Stage First Presidential Rematch In 70 Years As President Secures Nomination

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock