Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy .

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI

Dividend Yield: 4.47%

4.47% Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Barrington Research analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Market Perform on May 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Market Perform on May 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On March 7, Methode Electronics reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and suspended guidance.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE

Dividend Yield: 2.97%

2.97% Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $21 to $17 on March 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Aaron Rakers downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $21 to $17 on March 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an In-Line rating and slashed the price target from $19 to $18 on March 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an In-Line rating and slashed the price target from $19 to $18 on March 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On Feb. 29, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates.

Corning Incorporated GLW

Dividend Yield: 3.44%

3.44% Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $35 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $35 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $36 to $31 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $36 to $31 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On Jan. 30, Corning posted better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

Read More: Hibbett Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call