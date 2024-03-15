Hibbett Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB is expected to release its financial results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 15, 2024.

Analysts expect the Birmingham, Alabama-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share, down from $2.91 per share in the year-ago period. Hibbett is projected to post revenue of $477.49 million for the latest quarter, compared to $458.3 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 21, Hibbett reported third-quarter sales of $431.92 million, beating the analyst consensus of $416.02 million.

Hibbett shares fell 1.8% to close at $73.03 on Thursday.

analyst John Lawrence reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $80 on Aug. 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy on Aug. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

