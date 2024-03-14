Hello Group Posts Q4 Results, Joins SentinelOne, Futu Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining by around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of Hello Group Inc. MOMO fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance.
Hello Group posted adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, compared to estimates of 34 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $422.95 million versus expectations of $405.61 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Hello Group said it sees first-quarter net revenue of RMB2.45 billion to RMB2.55 billion.
Hello Group shares dipped 19.1% to $6.21 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 14.1% to $13.32 in pre-market trading after the company commenced an underwritten offering of 6.5 million shares.
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU shares fell 11.5% to $57.90 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S dipped 9.7% to $25.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR declined 6.6% to $4.64 in pre-market trading. UP Fintech Holding is expected to report its financial results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 20, 2024.
- Nukkleus Inc. NUKK fell 5.5% to $0.9734 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Wednesday.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM declined 5.4% to $17.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Wednesday.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares fell 4.4% to $13.36 in pre-market trading. On Feb. 22, Applied Optoelectronics reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD shares fell 3.9% to $62.01 in pre-market trading after Altria announced its intent to sell a portion of its investment in the company.
