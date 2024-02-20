Hunter Biden Case Tainted By Ex-FBI Informant's Allegations, Lawyers Claim Prosecution Followed Him 'Down His Rabbit Hole Of Lies'

Loading... Loading...

The legal team of Hunter Biden has raised concerns that the case against him may have been influenced by the allegations made by a former FBI informant. The informant, Alexander Smirnov, has been charged with fabricating a bribery scheme involving the Biden family.

What Happened: Hunter Biden’s lawyers have suggested that Smirnov’s allegations may have tainted the case against the president’s son. Smirnov is accused of falsely reporting a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son, and a Ukrainian energy company, reported AP News.

The prosecution is alleged to have followed the informant “down his rabbit hole of lies,” claimed defense attorneys, according to the report.

The charges against Hunter Biden, which include gun and tax offenses, are separate from Smirnov’s claims. However, Biden’s attorneys argue that the chatter surrounding the informant contributed to the collapse of a plea deal offered to Hunter Biden last summer.

The Justice Department special counsel overseeing the case against Hunter Biden also filed the charges against Smirnov last week. Hunter Biden is also facing charges in Los Angeles for allegedly failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

The charges against Hunter Biden were filed after a plea deal collapsed, which could have avoided a trial while his father is campaigning for another term as president.

Why It Matters: The arrest of Smirnov, as reported by Benzinga, has added a new dimension to the ongoing legal proceedings against Hunter Biden. Smirnov was apprehended for allegedly disseminating false allegations about the Biden family during the 2020 presidential race.

Following Smirnov’s indictment, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) urged House Republicans to halt the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, as reported by Benzinga. Smirnov’s allegations form the core of the GOP's bribery claim against the president.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, is set to testify in a GOP-led impeachment inquiry, as reported by Benzinga. This inquiry is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the Biden family's business dealings.

