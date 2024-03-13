Driving Change: Toyota Reportedly Gives Green Light To Higher Wages

Loading... Loading...

Toyota Motor Corp TM has reportedly honored its labor union’s requests for salary and bonus increases for the fourth consecutive year, indicating a potential sustainable wage-price cycle in Japan’s economy.

The agreement with its unions, announced on Wednesday, led to a surge in the yen and a drop in government bond futures, hinting at anticipation of actions by the Bank of Japan, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Toyota’s agreements set a precedent for wage trends among major companies, employing over 5 million individuals, showcasing its pivotal role in Japan’s economic landscape.

The agreement with Toyota follows similar moves by other automakers like Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and Mazda Motor Corp MZDAY, reflecting a broader push for wage growth that surpasses inflation, the report adds.

The outcomes of these negotiations are expected to prompt the Bank of Japan to consider policy shifts, potentially marking the end of Japan’s prolonged negative interest rate regime by April, the report cited economists.

Read Next: Toyota To Infuse $2.2B In Brazilian Automotive Sector: Report

Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $233.23 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock