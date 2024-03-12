Volvo Cars Supercharges EV Game With Breathe Tech To Cut EV Charging Times By A Third

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) charging experience, Volvo Cars VLVLY announced a partnership that is expected to reduce charging times by up to 30%.

What Happened: Volvo Cars has entered into a collaboration with Breathe Battery Technologies, a company originating from Imperial College London, to improve the charging efficiency of its EVs, Electrek reported on Monday. The partnership is projected to cut the charging duration for Volvo EVs by nearly a third.

The integration of Breathe’s battery management software with Volvo’s battery platform is expected to enhance charging performance significantly. The software aims to reduce the time to charge an EV battery from 10% to 80% capacity by about 30% while maintaining the battery’s energy density, range, and health.

The initiative stems from a sourcing agreement for Breathe’s Breathe Charge product and is the latest effort by the Volvo Cars Tech Fund. Ann-Sofie Ekberg, CEO of the fund, emphasized the importance of quicker charging times in making electric mobility more accessible.

Breathe’s software utilizes adaptive charging, an alternative to conventional stepped charging methods, by adjusting to the battery’s condition in real-time. This method shortens charging times and reduces the risk of lithium plating, which can impair battery performance and lifespan.

Volvo Cars ensures that adopting Breathe’s technology will be smooth, as the software is fully compatible with the hardware in Volvo’s upcoming battery electric vehicles (BEVs). However, the company has not disclosed when the technology will be incorporated into its EV lineup.

Why It Matters: Volvo Cars’ move to expedite EV charging times comes amidst a broader shift in the automotive industry towards electric mobility. In June, Volvo adopted Tesla's North American charging standard, joining other automakers like General Motors, Ford Motor, and Rivian in a collective effort to streamline charging infrastructure.

In September, Volvo announced its intention to cease production of diesel-powered cars by early 2024, reinforcing its commitment to becoming an exclusively EV manufacturer. This transition from diesel to electric is a testament to the company’s dedication to sustainable transportation and innovation.

