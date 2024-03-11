Trump-Backed Leadership Carries Out Shake Up At RNC, Dozens Of Employees Fired

Loading... Loading...

The Republican National Committee has fired approximately 60 staff members following the installment of a leadership team with strong ties to former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The RNC has initiated a significant staff shake-up, terminating around 60 employees. This move comes shortly after the appointment of a new leadership team closely aligned with former President Trump, as reported by The Washington Post.

On Monday, Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump adviser and the RNC’s new chief of staff, informed various data, political, and communications staff members of their dismissal. LaCivita, who has been critical of the RNC staff for months, had been reviewing the committee’s payroll and personnel prior to the firings.

The leadership changes, including Michael Whatley as the new chair and Lara Trump as co-chair, were confirmed on Friday. The RNC is grappling with financial challenges, holding $8.7 million in cash, which is significantly less than the Democratic National Committee’s $24 million.

During a speech on Friday, Whatley underscored the RNC’s dedication to collaborating with Trump’s campaign for the 2024 presidential election. The firings are part of a larger effort to reorganize the RNC in a crucial election year, although the precise financial savings from these layoffs have not been revealed.

Why It Matters: Lara Trump assumed a significant role within the RNC, alongside Whatley, during a meeting in Houston. Amid debates over funding Trump’s legal expenses, RNC members voted for the leadership change. Ronna McDaniel was replaced as chair amidst pressure due to fundraising challenges and Republican performance in the 2022 midterms, setting the stage for a Trump-led GOP in the 2024 election.

Earlier in February, Trump had indicated a potential overhaul in the RNC’s leadership due to dissatisfaction with its financial management and the performance of its then-chairwoman. The subsequent appointment of Michael Whatley, despite facing internal GOP resistance and accusations of incompetence, marked a significant shift in the committee’s direction.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.