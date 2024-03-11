WallStreetBets Previews Adobe, On Holdings, Kohl's Earnings: Here's What Retail Is Saying On Reddit

Loading... Loading...

Wall Street is looking ahead to another busy week of earnings and retail traders are sharing their trading strategies for the stocks set to report.

What Retail Is Saying: Redditors in r/WallStreetBets appear to be divided on the effects of AI on Adobe, Inc. ADBE which is set to report after the market close Thursday. Some traders reported buying puts on Adobe, expecting the stock to fall following earnings.

"Puts on ADBE. AI is cutting into their products, like Photoshop and video editing AI is taking business away," posted u/newintown11.

However, other traders see the company's integration of AI-enabled tools as a potential catalyst for the stock.

"Photoshop with generative AI is amazing. It works incredibly well. They are meeting the challenge of AI. That’s just one of the AI tools they've added over the last year with many more in the pipeline," said u/jakksquat7.

"In terms of AI, Adobe is doing a very good job of incorporating it into its products, I've been very impressed with their progress thus far. I think that AI helps them solidify and moat their market share in the professional and prosumer markets, but kills them in the consumer market. But since the former are where the money is anyway, this probably won't be an issue," ventured u/idkeverynameistaken9.

WallStreetBets is leaning bullish on footwear company, On Holding AG ONON, expected to report earnings of 11 cents per share before the bell on Tuesday.

"ONON is going to crush earnings. Everybody and their mother has been buying On Clouds the last 6 months," posted u/royourboat23.

"Sneaker company? Yes, then yea. Going to work in Manhattan, I’m surprised how popular they have gotten so quickly. Same trajectory as lulumon?," replied u/dalsyvillian, seemingly referring to Lululemon Athletica, Inc. LULU which is up more than 50% over the past year.

Related News: Palantir Is Trending On WallStreetBets: Here’s What Retail Is Saying On Reddit

Finally, many Redditors speculated on buying puts ahead of Kohl's Corp KSS fourth-quarter results, released Tuesday before the market open.

Loading... Loading...

"Every time my wife sends me in there to return something from Amazon it's a ghost town. Employees everywhere and one old lady shopping. They also remodeled the store to include Sephora. Not a soul shopping," posted u/WhiskeyStrangle.

"Using my Kohls Cash on puts," agreed u/AbbreviationsKnown27, and u/scoobydoobie01 echoed a similar sentiment stating, "Puts on Kohls is free money."

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, Kohl's is expected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, and the stock is down about 5% year-to-date.

ADBE, ONON, KSS Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Adobe shares are up 1.58% at $560.42, On Holdings shares were up 1.60% at $33.62 and Kohl’s shares were down 0.26% at $27.19 at market close Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock