Delta CEO Ed Bastian Expects Boeing 737 Max 10 Delivery To Be Postponed To 2027

Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL CEO Ed Bastian has expressed his anticipation of a potential delay in the delivery of Boeing Co.‘s BA 737 Max 10 aircraft until 2027.

What Happened: Bastian disclosed that the delivery of the 737 Max 10 aircraft, which Delta has ordered 100 off, could be postponed until 2027. The airline had initially expected to receive the planes in 2025, with the possibility of a delay until late 2025. However, Bastian now predicts a further delay of one or two years, reported Bloomberg.

"We were already anticipating if it came in ‘25, it'd be late in the year," CEO Bastian said of the Max 10 in an interview Sunday in Austin. "My guess is it will be another year or two beyond that."

Delta had planned to integrate the largest Max model into its domestic network. However, the airline has been satisfied with the Airbus SE A321neo single-aisle planes it has been receiving. This delay comes amid Boeing’s ongoing safety and criminal reviews, triggered by a series of incidents, including a fuselage blowout during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

United Airlines Holdings had previously removed the Max 10 from its fleet plan due to the extended delays and is in discussions to switch to another Max variant or secure production slots from Airbus. Bastian stated that since Delta has not yet received the Max, it is not an integral part of their fleet.

Why It Matters: Boeing’s 737 Max series has been under intense scrutiny following a series of safety incidents. In January, Boeing withdrew a crucial safety exemption request for its 737 MAX 7 and 10 planes, further complicating the certification timeline for the aircraft. This decision was made following mounting safety concerns after a mid-air incident involving a 737 MAX 9 jet operated by Alaska Airlines.

These safety concerns have led to a lack of trust among passengers, with some choosing to boycott the aircraft altogether.

Additionally, Boeing recently claimed that critical records were missing after a 737 MAX 9 crisis, further raising questions about the company’s safety and quality control standards.

