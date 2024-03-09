Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Nvidia, Tesla And A Mixed Outlook On Apple

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Nvidia Sheds $128 Billion in Market Cap, Its Largest Drop on Record," Brian Swint and Angela Palumbo write that Nvidia Corp's NVDA market cap plummeted by $128 billion, marking its largest drop on record, despite its stellar performance over the past year.

In "Tesla Stock Is Down. Here Are Three Reasons," Al Root and Rupert Steiner note that Tesla Inc's TSLA stock took a hit due to GM cutting prices on its electric vehicle, a notable Tesla supporter selling shares, and reduced delivery estimates, raising concerns about competition and Tesla's older product lineup.

In "Boeing Changes Bonuses to Fix Manufacturing Problems. It Has a Long Way to Go," Root says that Boeing Co BA is trying to boost safety and quality by linking employee bonuses to these metrics, while aiming to regain confidence despite ongoing challenges and past incidents.

In "JPMorgan Stock Is Soaring. The Mega Banks Won’t Catch NYCB’s Malaise," Paul R. La Monica writes that big banks, like JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, are thriving while regional banks struggle, with experts predicting continued success for the former group due to strong capitalization and favorable market conditions.

In "Apple Stock-Price Target Gets Lowered. Blame iPhone Sales in China," Teresa Rivas writes that several analysts are trimming their expectations for Apple Inc AAPL in 2024 due to challenges, especially in China, but they still see brighter days ahead for the tech giant.

