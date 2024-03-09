GM Resumes Chevrolet Blazer EV Sales, Slashes Price By As Much As $6.5K

Loading... Loading...

General Motors Co GM has reportedly resumed sales for its Chevrolet Blazer EV at a lower price point after resolving software issues.

What Happened: GM issued a stop-sale for 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EVs citing software issues in December. The company has now addressed these concerns and is resuming sales, Reuters reported.

GM has also decided to reduce the Blazer’s price by approximately $5,600 to $6,500 for different trims. This price cut, combined with a $7,500 federal EV tax credit, brings the effective price for eligible buyers down to $42,695 from the original $56,715 for the lowest-priced model, the report said.

Why It Matters: During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in late January, company CEO Mary Barra addressed the stop sale issued in December and said that its software and services team is resolving the stability issues experienced by users. The issue affected users' screens and charging experience.

"We disappointed these customers, and we know it. We are determined to get the software right, and we will," Barra then said.

GM delivered a total of 2.6 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, marking a year-on-year jump of 14%.

