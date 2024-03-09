Elon Musk Declares 'Tesla Is Hardcore' Ahead Of Giga Berlin's Production Restart

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Friday that the company will restart production at its gigafactory in Berlin next week. Production at Tesla’s sole gigafactory in Europe was halted following an arson attack on Tuesday.

What Happened: Tesla on Friday posted a short video of one of its executives announcing that production will restart next week at the factory, to much cheering from the employees gathered outside the factory.

“Let’s show the “Vulkan” group, Germany, the world what we mean by solidarity,” the executive announced. “We will restart the factory next week and return at full speed.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also shared the video with the note, “Tesla is hardcore.”

The German factory suffered a power outage and was forced to halt production on Tuesday following an arson attack nearby. A far-left activist organization named the “Vulkan” Group has claimed responsibility for the incident in which no one was injured.

"We sabotaged Tesla today. Because Tesla in Grünau eats up earth, resources, people, labor and spits out 6,000 SUVs, killing machines and monster trucks per week. Our gift for March 8th is to shut down Tesla," the group said in a statement posted on the website kontrapolis.info.

Tesla Condemns Attack: Musk condemned the act earlier this week as “extremely dumb.” "These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they’re puppets of those who don’t have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm," he wrote.

Tesla also took to X to issue an official statement on the day of the attack. "We will not allow criminal offenses and acts of terrorism to deter us from our mission to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and will restart the factory as soon as possible and resume full production at the factory," the company wrote.

As per Tesla's 2023 annual report, the factory currently has an installed annual vehicle capacity of 375,000 Model Y vehicles. The company is currently looking to expand the plant to double its capacity for battery production to 100 gigawatt hours and car production to 1 million units annually.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe ‘Overwhelmed’ As 68K R2 Reservations Pour In Within 24 Hours

Giga Berlin, Courtesy Tesla Inc