As Biden Trails Trump In Key Battleground States, Democrats Feel The Heat: 'This Is Going To Be A Tough Race'

Loading... Loading...

The political landscape is heating up as former President Donald Trump’s campaign continues to gain momentum, while President Joe Biden’s popularity seems to be on a downward trend, as per recent polls.

What Happened: Biden is trailing Trump in several key battleground states, suggesting that his campaign message might not be hitting the mark with swing voters, reported The Hill.

Democrats had anticipated that Trump’s legal troubles would impede his campaign, but a unanimous Supreme Court ruling on a 14th Amendment case on Monday went in Trump’s favor. Other high-profile trials have been delayed, leaving their outcomes uncertain before Election Day.

Democratic strategist Steve Jarding voiced his worries about the current political scenario. A recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll showed Biden lagging behind Trump in several crucial states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

A New York Times/Siena College poll over the weekend showed Trump leading Biden 48 percent to 43 percent among registered voters nationwide. The poll also indicated that a majority of voters believe the economy is in poor shape, and 47 percent strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

See Also: Elon Musk-Mark Cuban War Of Words Escalates After Shark Tank Host Backs Biden: ’24 Karat D****e’

Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) expressed concern over the latest poll numbers and criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to delay ruling on Trump’s legal immunity claims. Welch also expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s decision not to take up Trump’s assertion that he is immune from prosecution on charges related to his efforts to hold on to power after the 2020 election.

“We're concerned. This is going to be a tough race, but it hasn't really begun yet, so a lot of the coverage is just about Biden's age, not about his policies,” said Welch, according to the report.

Democrats suffered another blow when the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in a 14th Amendment case, which impacts similar efforts in Maine and Illinois to remove Trump from the ballot. Trump and his allies celebrated the decision as a significant victory.

Why It Matters: The political landscape has been evolving rapidly. Nikki Haley’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race virtually guaranteed Trump’s GOP victory. This decision solidified Trump’s position as the Republican nominee for the upcoming election.

Despite the challenges, Biden managed to retake the lead in the 2024 election poll for the first time since January. However, a new poll highlighted a voter subset, known as “double haters,” who have an unfavorable opinion of both candidates, potentially playing a key role in deciding the next president of the U.S.

As the race tightens, the outcome remains uncertain, with both candidates holding a slim advantage over each other in various polls. The political landscape continues to shift, and the final outcome will likely be determined by a combination of voter sentiment, legal rulings, and campaign strategies.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Trump’s Victory Speech Dilemma: Media Struggles Over Allowing ‘Somebody To Knowingly Lie On Your Air’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.