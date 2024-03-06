What's Going On With Bloom Energy Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares are moving Wednesday. The company announced it will collaborate with Shell Plc. to study decarbonization solutions.

The Details:

Bloom Energy and Shell will utilize Bloom’s proprietary hydrogen electrolyzer technology to develop replicable, large-scale, solid oxide electrolyzer (SOEC) systems that would produce hydrogen for potential use at Shell assets.

“This technology could represent a potentially transformative moment for opportunities to decarbonize several hard to abate industry sectors,” said KR Sridhar, CEO of Bloom Energy.

“As the world leader in solid oxide electrolyzer technology, we are poised to provide customers around the world with our proprietary, American-made energy technology to both reduce carbon footprint and sustain economic growth,” Sridhar added.

BE Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Bloom Energy shares are up 0.66% at $9.18 at the time of publication.

Image: Courtesy of Bloom Energy Corporation