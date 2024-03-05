Loading... Loading...

In a significant turn of events, Donald Trump has emerged victorious in several Republican presidential nominating contests, putting pressure on his rival, Nikki Haley, to reconsider her candidacy.

What Happened: Trump secured wins in the primaries of Virginia, North Carolina, Maine, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Tennessee on Super Tuesday, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ.

These victories could potentially set up a rematch between Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

Despite facing a series of criminal charges, Trump has been the dominant force in the Republican campaign, effectively narrowing down the field of candidates to two. His strong performance on Super Tuesday, where more than a third of Republican delegates are at stake, could further push Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, to reconsider her bid.

See Also: Trump Accused Biden Of Being Pumped Up On Cocaine, But Report Suggests His White House Was ‘Awash In Spee

Trump’s campaign has been largely focused on immigration and the economy, which are also the primary concerns for voters in both parties, as per Edison exit polls in California, North Carolina, and Virginia. A majority of Republican voters in these states have expressed support for deporting illegal immigrants, a stance that Trump has consistently championed.

Biden also clinched early wins in Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee and Massachusetts Democratic primaries.

Why It Matters: The results came after Trump recently clinched victories in the Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Republican caucuses, further widening the delegate gap between him and Haley. The wins bolster his delegate count and underscore his dominant position within the party.

The former president is currently facing various legal disputes encompassing both federal and state charges, spanning multiple locations such as New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. Despite the accusations, the ex-president maintains his innocence, referring to the cases as a “witch hunt.”

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 78.8% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 14.8% support.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Read Next: Pelosi Loves Palo Alto Networks Stock, So Do These Other Top Performing Traders In Congress

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.