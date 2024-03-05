Top Russian Spy Says Alexei Navalny Died Of Natural Causes: 'Sooner Or Later Life Ends'

Loading... Loading...

The death of Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has been attributed to natural causes by Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

What Happened: Naryshkin made this assertion during an interview aired by Russian state television. He did not provide further details about the cause of Navalny’s death, which occurred in a remote Arctic penal colony, reported Politico.

“Sooner or later life ends and people die,” said Naryshkin in the interview, according to the report.

Navalny passed away on February 16 at Penal Colony No. 3 in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region, approximately 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow. He was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism.

The Russian authorities have yet to announce the cause of Navalny’s death at age 47. Many Western leaders have pointed fingers at President Vladimir Putin, a claim that the Kremlin has vehemently denied.

Why It Matters: Navalny’s death has sparked controversy and protests across Russia. Despite harsh prison conditions, Navalny remained resilient and politically active, as revealed in his letters to friends and associates.

Following his death, over 400 people were detained at events across 32 Russian cities, marking the most extensive wave of arrests at political events in Russia since September 2022.

Navalny’s staffers have alleged that he was close to being released in a high-stakes prisoner exchange before his sudden death, accusing Putin of orchestrating Navalny's death to prevent the exchange.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has vowed to continue the fight against Putin, whom she directly blamed for the death of her husband.

