Trump Accused Biden Of Being Pumped Up On Cocaine, But Report Suggests His White House Was 'Awash In Speed'

A recent report has disclosed that White House staffers frequently used controlled substances, including modafinil and Xanax, during the Donald Trump administration. The report indicates a lack of oversight and record-keeping in the distribution of these substances.

What Happened: The White House Medical Unit, during the Trump administration, distributed controlled substances with minimal oversight and poor record keeping. The report, released by the Defense Department's inspector general, highlighted that the unit had ordered thousands of doses of the stimulant modafinil, a drug used by military pilots to stay alert during long missions, reported Rolling Stone.

Interviews with former senior administration officials and others knowledgeable about the situation revealed that the stimulant was regularly given to staffers who needed an energy boost. The White House at that time was "awash in speed," one of the former officials told Rolling Stone.

The anti-anxiety medication Xanax was also a popular, easy-to-get drug during the Trump years, three sources revealed. Despite not being mentioned in the Pentagon report, two people with direct knowledge of the situation recall senior officials getting Xanax from the White House Medical Unit — and sharing it with colleagues.

During Trump's presidency, two sources say, senior staffers would repeatedly down Xanax with alcohol. Such a combination increases the risk of "serious, life-threatening side effects," according to the National Library of Medicine. Nevertheless, senior officials would use Xanax and alcohol together to soothe themselves while enduring the sky-high levels of stress that come with working at the highest pressure environment job in America — with the added pleasure of serving the whims of the infamously volatile, intemperate Trump.

Why It Matters: This revelation comes in the wake of a federal investigation that exposed controversial operations in the White House pharmacy under both Trump and Obama administrations. The report by the U.S. Department of Defense showed that the White House Medical Unit ran a pharmacy that distributed both prescription and non-prescription drugs, including controlled substances, without keeping records.

Interestingly, Trump had previously made accusations that the Biden administration was using cocaine to "pump" up the incumbent president for speeches. He also tied a cocaine finding at the White House to Joe Biden, after cocaine was discovered at the White House over the weekend.

