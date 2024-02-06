Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg's Potential Perjury Plea Could Impact Ex-President's Civil Fraud Trial

Loading... Loading...

The judge overseeing the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump in New York is reportedly mulling over the potential impact of a perjury charge against Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, on his final decision.

What Happened: Weisselberg is considering pleading guilty to perjury in relation to his testimony in the civil case. His testimony was abruptly halted following a Forbes article alleging he lied under oath, reported CBS News citing media sources.

The Forbes article suggested that Weisselberg played a key role in inflating the value of Trump’s penthouse apartment in Trump Tower. Weisselberg, however, testified that he “never focused” on the apartment’s valuation.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which previously secured a guilty plea from Weisselberg in a 2022 criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations.

Judge Arthur Engoron has asked attorneys to provide guidance on how to handle the potential perjury plea. He also indicated that if Weisselberg admits to perjury, the credibility of his entire testimony could be questioned.

The judge’s ruling, initially expected by Jan. 31, has been delayed due to discrepancies in the Trump Organization’s recent financial disclosures.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Mother Opens Up On Immigration Debate, Recounts Her Family’s 12-Year Wait For US Citizenship: ‘Now Young And Old Can Walk Into America Illegally’

Why It Matters: Weisselberg’s potential perjury plea could significantly impact the outcome of Trump’s civil fraud trial. This comes after Trump’s public criticism of the New York judge and attorney general, and his proclamation of innocence during the trial.

Previously, Weisselberg received a five-month prison sentence for his role in a tax fraud scheme at the Trump Organization. The outcome of the current trial could further jeopardize Trump’s financial position, with potential legal verdicts threatening to wipe out a significant portion of his wealth.

Photo via Shutterstock.

Read Next: Democratic Rep. Accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene Of ‘Running The Circus’ In Congress

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.