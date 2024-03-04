JPMorgan Aims for $1.5B in AI Value by 2023, Boosting Efficiency in Corporate Finance

Loading... Loading...

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM has significantly reduced manual labor for its corporate customers by up to 90% through its artificial intelligence-powered cashflow management tool, Cash Flow Intelligence.

Tony Wimmer, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan’s wholesale payments unit, reported the tool’s success since its launch a year ago, with around 2,500 clients currently utilizing it at no charge.

The bank is now contemplating introducing fees for this highly sought-after service, Bloomberg reports.

This initiative is part of JPMorgan’s broader strategy to enhance productivity and cut costs by integrating artificial intelligence into its operations.

CEO Jamie Dimon has even suggested that AI could lead to shorter workweeks, while the bank aims to generate $1.5 billion in business value from AI by 2023.

The Cash Flow Intelligence tool simplifies cash flow analysis and forecasting for corporate treasuries, a task Wimmer describes as complex and judgment-intensive.

Despite the automation’s efficiency in processing and visualizing payment flows, final liquidity management decisions still require human intervention.

Wimmer’s team, consisting of 250-300 data scientists and engineers, focuses on leveraging the massive daily payment flows JPMorgan oversees to develop and refine client solutions, emphasizing the ongoing importance of the human element in financial decision-making.

Morgan Stanley MS, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS, and Citigroup, Inc C have also tapped AI for various banking operations.

Investors can gain exposure to JPMorgan via JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI.

Price Action: JPM shares traded higher by 1.16% at $187.44 on the last check Monday.

