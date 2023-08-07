YouTube King MrBeast Crushes 24-Hour View Record On A Non-Music Video With '7 Days Stranded At Sea'

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has shattered the 24-hour view record for a non-music video with his gripping ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’ vlog, garnering an astonishing 46 million views in just 23 hours.

What Happened: In 2021, MrBeast made headlines for breaking the record for the fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views, thanks to his Squid Game-themed video.

Now, after two years, the philanthropic content creator has set the internet ablaze with the news of yet another record-breaking milestone.

Donaldson’s latest video, ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea,’ achieved a jaw-dropping 46 million views in just 23 hours. At the time of writing, the video has surpassed the 57 million mark.

The YouTuber also took this opportunity to clap back at critics who accuse him of getting views solely because of the monetary giveaways.

When a user on Twitter, now rebranded as X, made a comment recalling a past thread about “MrBeast falling off,” Donaldson responded confidently, saying, “It’s funny because I’m just getting started. I have at least 1,000 more mega bangers I want to film.”

Watch the complete video here:

Why It’s Important: MrBeast is currently the most-subscribed independent creator on YouTube.

During the same weekend, he challenged T-Series for a subscriber count face-off, reigniting an old rivalry that dates back to 2019 when the Indian music label dethroned PewDiePie as the most-subscribed channel on YouTube.

photo via Shutterstock