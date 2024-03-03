Apple's Older Models Win Over Android Switchers, iPhone 15 Price Slash In China And More: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

The week was filled with intriguing news in the tech world, especially for Apple Inc. AAPL. From the surprising preference for older iPhone models among Android switchers to significant discounts on iPhone 15 in China, the tech giant has made headlines. Here’s a recap of the major stories from the weekend.

Android Switchers Prefer Older iPhone Models

A fresh analysis by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) brought to light that a significant percentage of Android users, when switching to iPhones, are opting for older models. These switchers, constituting 10-15% of all iPhone buyers, seem to prioritize value over the latest technology. Read the full article here.

Steve Jobs’ Initial iPhone Vision Influenced by Flip Design

Tech legend Steve Jobs had initially envisioned the iPhone to resemble Samsung’s flip phone, according to an internal email revealed during the Apple vs. Samsung trial. The iPhone, which has since revolutionized the smartphone industry, was launched with a completely different design. Read the full article here.

See Also: The Viral AI That Can’t Get Legs Right: MKBHD’s Take On OpenAI’s Sora Suggests It Still Needs Work

Apple’s iPhone 15 Gets Massive Price Cut in China

Apple’s iPhone 15 series is being offered at significant discounts by resellers in China, suggesting a sustained dip in demand. Discounts of up to 1,300 yuan ($180) on the original price can be found on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA’s Tmall, marking a steeper drop than last year. Similar discounts are also available on JD.com Inc.’s platform. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Gene Munster’s Suggestion for Apple’s Growth

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management proposed that Apple should consider acquiring Rivian Automotive to fill the void left by the cancellation of the Apple Car project. According to Munster, as a tech company, Apple needs to grow, and breaking into big markets could be the answer. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Stance on AI Transparency

At Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, the company’s board advised against voting for a shareholder proposal that pushes for transparency on artificial intelligence use. The board’s advice extends to all five shareholder proposals, covering topics like AI usage transparency, gender pay gaps, privacy, and human rights. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Tucker Carlson Claims Surveillance Could Be Killing Your Smartphone’s Battery Life: ‘I Resent Having No Privacy’

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.