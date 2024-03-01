'If Elon Musk Would Listen..': Veteran trader Peter Brandt Highlights Major Problem With X

Loading... Loading...

Veteran trader and analyst Peter Brandt has raised a red flag about a significant issue with Twitter, now rebranded as X, calling on the platform’s owner Elon Musk to address it.

What Happened: On Friday, Brandt took to X and expressed his concerns about the platform’s handling of imposter accounts. He argued that the current process for reporting such accounts is excessively cumbersome, making it easier to set up an imposter account than to report one.

See Also: Can Elon Musk Sue Over Criticism? Judge Doubts X’s Case Against Hate Speech Watchdog

Brandt’s comments come amid ongoing concerns about the proliferation of imposter accounts on Twitter and the potential impact on the platform’s credibility.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time that X has faced issues related to imposter accounts. In 2022, Musk’s decision to introduce a Twitter Blue verification plan led to a surge in fake accounts, causing significant harm to the credibility and reputation of genuine users.

Despite these challenges, Twitter has also seen significant changes under Musk’s leadership. Last year, Musk lifted monetization restrictions on parody, fan, and fictional character accounts, allowing them to generate revenue through the platform.

However, the ongoing issue of imposter accounts remains a significant concern.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk First Tweeted About The Memecoin, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Elon Musk and X Photo by Angga Budhiyanto on Shutterstock