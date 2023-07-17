Parodies And Fan Accounts Strike Gold On Twitter As Elon Musk Shakes Up Monetization Policy

In a game-changing move, Elon Musk has made a stunning announcement, liberating Twitter parody, fan, and fictional character accounts from the shackles of monetization restrictions.

What Happened: During the weekend, a Twitter user asked Musk, who acquired the microblogging site for $44 billion in October last year, to “fix” the Subscription restrictions on profiles featuring animals or fictional characters unless directly affiliated with a brand or organization.

Additionally, restrictions on parody and fan accounts have also been lifted.

For the unversed, in April this year, Musk revamped Twitter’s “Super Follows” into “Subscriptions,” granting users the opportunity to monetize their content on the platform. Although the tech billionaire intends a 10% cut for the microblogging site after a year, currently, users retain the entirety of their subscription earnings.

Last week, Twitter started paying creators through an ad revenue-sharing program, with some individuals making an impressive $37,050. This payout was part of the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing initiative.

The revenue diversification for creators on Twitter encompasses various avenues, including ad revenue from replies, video pre-roll monetization, and subscription earnings, all aimed at encouraging content production and fostering creator loyalty.

Why It’s Important: In May this year, Musk was embroiled in controversy after interacting with a Twitter parody account named after U.S. congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC’s parody account, which has a blue checkmark – indicating that the user has subscribed to Twitter Blue — currently has more than 127,000 followers on the platform and only follows one person, the tech billionaire himself.

The incident ignited the old argument about the challenges of identifying and addressing impersonation on the microblogging site since Musk launched the Twitter Blue subscription service that enables users to get a blue checkmark.

Twitter’s $8 Blue subscription initially faced a deluge of trolls and fake accounts, creating a nightmarish situation for businesses and advertisers alike.

