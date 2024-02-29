Can Elon Musk Sue Over Criticism? Judge Doubts X's Case Against Hate Speech Watchdog

Loading... Loading...

A U.S. judge has indicated that Elon Musk‘s X may not succeed in its lawsuit against a non-profit organization that has been critical of the surge in hate speech on the social media platform.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer suggested that he might dismiss X, formerly Twitter’s, lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate or CCDH, a non-profit that has been vocal about the increase in hate speech on the platform since Musk’s acquisition of the platform, reported Reuters.

The lawsuit, filed by X in July, alleges that the non-profit caused substantial financial harm through a “scare campaign” aimed at driving away advertisers. X claims that the non-profit violated its user contract by improperly collecting and manipulating data to create false and misleading reports about the platform’s content.

Judge Breyer expressed skepticism about the non-profit’s ability to foresee the changes that occurred when Musk acquired Twitter. He questioned the plausibility of the non-profit’s actions and the foreseeability of Twitter’s policy changes.

“You’re telling me … it was foreseeable that Twitter would change its policy and allow these people to have access,” the San Francisco-based judge told X’s lawyer Jon Hawk in a video conference. “I am trying to figure out, in my mind, how that’s possibly true, because I don’t think it is.”

In response, Hawk said that the nonprofit had the option to depart from X if it disagreed with Musk’s alterations. “When CCDH agreed to stay on the platform, it agreed to successors’ versions of the policy.”

Why It Matters: This lawsuit is part of a series of legal and ethical challenges that have arisen since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. The platform, now known as X, has been under scrutiny for its handling of hate speech and misinformation.

Despite the backlash, Musk has been vocal about his commitment to free speech on the platform, stating that it is essential to encounter content that may be offensive. However, this approach has been met with criticism, and the platform has faced a significant loss in advertising revenue due to Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic post.

Last year, Musk’s social media platform touted a decline in hate speech, but users on the platform demanded further clarification and transparency.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Angga Budhiyanto on Shutterstock