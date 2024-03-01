Loading... Loading...

The release of the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset from Apple Inc AAPL prompted warnings from police not use it while driving or walking across the road, due to safety concerns.

Police may also want to issue a warning to grooms who want to wear it during their wedding day.

What Happened: Apple released the Vision Pro on Feb. 2, its latest technology product that could usher in new fans to the company's expanding ecosystem.

While the Vision Pro has more than 1,000 apps and many functions, we're not sure if celebrating holy matrimony is one of them.

Enter Jacob Wright, a software engineer at a start-up artificial intelligence company, who bought a Vision Pro headset two days after the product was released.

At his Feb. 10 wedding in Utah to wife Cambree Wright, Jacob managed to sneak on his Vision Pro headset for several pictures and during the reception, as shared by the New York Post.

An image was shared by Wright on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured him wearing the Apple Vision Pro next to his wife, who has her flower bouquet and looked disgusted. The image was later shared by entrepreneur Jason Calacanis who asked for a caption contest.

"I try not to look because it's a little creepy, it's a little uncanny," Cambree told SFGate. "When he's in the Apple Vision Pro, I let him do his thing."

Cambree said that she felt like she had to guard the Vision Pro during the photo shoot out of fear that her new husband would wear the headset during the wedding ceremony. Jacob asked his new bride if he could wear the headset during the wedding, but was turned down and told only at the reception.

"He's like, ‘Hey baby, can we get pictures with the Apple Vision Pro?'"

Her husband managed to grab the headset and create the viral photo. Cambree told interviewers that while she looks absolutely disgusted, that wasn't the case.

"I totally look pissed in the picture. But I wasn't pissed."

Jacob was seen wearing the headset on the dance floor at the reception.

"I have a video of me there with all the bridesmaids, all the groomsmen — everyone who came to the ceremony," Jacob told Futurism. "I think that'll be super awesome to show our kids in 20 years."

Why It's Important: While most grooms wouldn't dream of using the Vision Pro at their wedding, the viral images add to the recent news about the Apple headset.

While analysts and tech experts see the Vision Pro as a revenue driver and potential new business line, most stories about the headset since its release have been negative including people driving with the headset, crossing the road or in this case wearing it at a wedding.

Benzinga previously shared that a 2016 episode of "The Simpsons" may have predicted the Vision Pro, with residents of the fictional town of Springfield wearing headsets and walking into poles and falling down manholes while walking.

Years prior, people were getting married in the metaverse instead of in real-life. With the Vision Pro, people could accomplish both in the future, getting married on their devices while physically next to each other.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares are down 1.15% to $178.60 on Friday versus a 52-week trading range of $143.90 to $199.62.

