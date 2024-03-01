Amazon, Walmart Continue To Sell Vulnerable Video Doorbells Despite Security Risks: Report

Loading... Loading...

Researchers have identified a range of video doorbells with significant security vulnerabilities. These devices are being sold by major retailers, including Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Walmart Inc. WMT.

What Happened: A Consumer Reports investigation revealed that several video doorbells, including those sold by Amazon and Walmart, are susceptible to hacking. The vulnerable doorbells can potentially compromise IP addresses, WiFi networks, and access to footage.

The investigation identified four companies selling nearly identical doorbell camera models, all of which are susceptible to cyberattacks. These companies include Eken, Tuck, Rakeblue, and Fishbot, all of which use the Aiwit app, owned by Eken, to operate.

See Also: Amazon To Introduce Ads To Prime Video, Potentially Generating Billions In Revenue

Despite the security concerns, at least one doorbell from Tuck has received the “Amazon’s Choice” recommendation. The model has a 4.3-star rating and has seen over 300 sales in the past month.

“Big e-commerce platforms like Amazon need to take more responsibility for the harms generated by the products they sell," says Justin Brookman, director of technology policy for CR. "There is more they could be doing to vet sellers and respond to complaints. Instead, it seems like they're coasting on their reputation and saddling unknowing consumers with broken products.”

Amazon and Walmart did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: A representative from Walmart told Business Insider that the company has taken action to remove the doorbells from its marketplace and is providing refunds through its return policy.

“We expect these items to be safe, reliable and compliant with our standards and all legal requirements,” Walmart’s statement read. “Items that are identified to not meet these standards or requirements will be promptly removed from the website and remain blocked.”

The vulnerability of these video doorbells raises concerns about the security of smart home devices and the responsibility of retailers in ensuring the safety of the products they sell.

It also adds to Amazon’s history of facing backlash for items listed on its site. In 2020, the retailer removed listings for merchandise associated with the far-right white nationalist group the Proud Boys.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Amazon Replacing Walgreens In Dow Jones Industrial Might Not Be A Great Thing: ‘Will History Repeat Itself?’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.