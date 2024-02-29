Shoals Technologies Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins Butterfly Network, Schrödinger And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures trading lower by over 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS fell in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

Shoals Technologies posted adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, missing market estimates of 17 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $130.40 million, missing expectations of $131.94 million.

Shoals Technologies Group shares dipped 17.6% to $12.68 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares dipped 23% to $177.17. Snowflake reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said CEO Frank Slootman has decided to retire from his role as CEO but will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Sridhar Ramaswamy has been appointed as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.

WW International, Inc. WW dipped 21.9% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced that director Oprah Winfrey has decided not to stand for re-election at the company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY dipped 18.2% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

FIGS, Inc. FIGS shares fell 15.3% to $5.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results.

Schrödinger, Inc. SDGR shares declined 15% to $26.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

The Chemours Company CC shares declined 13% to $24.99 in pre-market trading. Chemours Company named Denise Dignam as the interim CEO and Matt Abbott as the interim CFO. The company also issued preliminary 2023 results.

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI shares fell 11.1% to $51.80 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the fourth quarter.

IonQ, Inc. IONQ shares declined 8.3% to $10.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth quarter financial results.

Stem, Inc. STEM shares fell 8.1% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares fell 7.8% to $4.60 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

NetEase, Inc. NTES fell 5.7% to $105.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial fourth-quarter results below estimates.

HP Inc. HPQ shares slipped 3.4% to $27.75 in pre-market trading. HP reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees FY24 earnings of $3.25 to $3.65 per share.

