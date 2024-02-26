Li Auto Posts Q4 Earnings, Joins Teva Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures trading lower by over 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Li Auto Inc. LI rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results above estimates and issued first-quarter guidance.

Li Auto posted adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating market estimates of 29 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.88 billion versus expectations of $5.48 billion.

Li Auto shares surged 8% to $37.56 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX shares climbed 12.3% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after dipping 33% on Friday.

shares gained 6.5% to $13.05 in pre-market trading. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA shares gained 5.3% to $13.57 in pre-market trading. Alvotech and Teva announced the U.S. approval of SIMLANDI® (adalimumab-ryvk) injection, the first interchangeable high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar to Humira.

shares gained 5.2% to $16.34 in pre-market trading after adding over 3% on Friday. SES AI Corporation SES shares climbed 5.1% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. SES AI is expected to release its 2023 fourth quarter business results after the closing bell on Feb. 26, 2024.

(NYSE: BRK-B) shares rose 5% to $438.08 in pre-market trading. Warren Buffett Said Berkshire is expected to maintain its investment in Occidental Petroleum indefinitely. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX shares rose 4.9% to $5.99 in pre-market trading. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is projected to report its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Feb. 26, 2024.

