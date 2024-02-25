Amid Apple iRing Buzz, Samsung Plans To Show Off Its Galaxy Ring For The First Time At MWC 2024

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. SSNLF has confirmed that it will be unveiling the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress or MWC 2024, amid reports about Apple‘s smart ring concept.

What Happened: Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy Ring will be showcased at the MWC 2024. This new wearable is part of Samsung’s broader strategy to integrate health features into its devices.

The Galaxy Ring is a new health-focused wearable that aims to simplify everyday wellness and promote smarter and healthier living through a more connected digital wellness platform, Samsung Health.

"Samsung Electronics will unleash new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI at Mobile World Congress 2024, which kicks off today in Barcelona," the company said.

Adding, "Galaxy AI will also be expanded across the Samsung portfolio, including more intelligent productivity with Galaxy Book4 series, intelligent health with Galaxy Watch6 series, and Galaxy Ring which is being publicly displayed for the first time."

Despite the public display, Samsung is rumored to be launching the Galaxy Ring at a later Unpacked event. The company has been making significant strides in the health tech sector, with the Galaxy Ring being a key part of its strategy.

The booth showcasing the Samsung Galaxy Experience at MWC 2024 can be found in Hall 3 of the Fira Barcelona Gran Via.

Why It Matters: The Galaxy Ring is a significant addition to Samsung’s health tech portfolio. The company has been making strategic moves in the health tech sector, including plans to challenge Apple with noninvasive blood sugar monitoring.

With the Galaxy Ring’s public unveiling at MWC 2024, Samsung is signaling its commitment to integrating health features across its product range.

This move could further solidify Samsung’s position in the competitive health tech market, where companies like Apple and Alphabet Inc. are also expanding their health tech offerings.

Previously, Mark Gurman in his weekly “Power On” newsletter reported that a few years ago, Apple’s industrial design team delivered a presentation on the idea of a smart ring that can be worn on the fingers. It’s anticipated that this ring will incorporate the health-tracking capabilities of the Apple Watch.

