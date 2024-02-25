Elon Musk Responds After X User Calls Cybertruck A 'Hit': 'Until You Drive It, You Don't Realize How Fun It Is!'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., has responded to a user’s praise for the company’s Cybertruck, emphasizing the vehicle’s driving experience.

What Happened: A user on X, who goes by the name of Whole Mars Catalog, expressed their admiration for the Cybertruck, calling it a “hit.” Musk, in response, highlighted the vehicle’s driving experience, saying, “Until you drive it, you don't realize how fun it is!”

The exchange took place on Sunday. This interaction has added to the ongoing conversation surrounding Tesla’s iconic Cybertruck.

This is not Musk’s first discussion of the Cybertruck on social media. His most recent comments follow a series of events revolving around the vehicle.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck has been a significant focus for Tesla since its initial launch, with a delivery event held for lucky winners who received invites to be part of the event. The vehicle’s unique design and promised performance have sparked a great deal of anticipation among consumers and industry observers alike.

Last week, Kim Kardashian was seen flaunting her new Tesla Cybertruck on Instagram, calling herself a “Cool Carpool Mom.”

However, the Cybertruck has also been subject to recent controversies, such as reports of rusting, which a Tesla engineer clarified were due to superficial surface contamination. Despite its popularity, the vehicle was also part of a large recall by Tesla due to concerns about the visibility of crucial safety information.

Photo Courtesy Tesla

