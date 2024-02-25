Warren Buffett's Son Howard Buffett Has Donated Over $500 Million To Ukraine— And He Has No Plans To Stop This Year

Loading... Loading...

Warren Buffett's elder son, Howard Buffett, has committed over half a billion dollars to Ukraine through his foundation, aiming to bolster its humanitarian efforts amidst the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

In an interview with Business Insider published on Saturday, Buffett expressed his deep admiration for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's leadership and resilience.

"There are very few people in the world that could step up and do what Zelenskyy's done. I think he's a pretty amazing guy," he said, while emphasizing the need for continued U.S. support to avoid a "historic blunder."

"People lose interest over time, so keeping this going is tough. And it's going to be one of the biggest mistakes that the United States makes historically if we don't continue to support Ukraine," Howard added. "The most frustrating part is to watch the narrative in the U.S. because you have congressmen and senators whose constituencies or districts are benefiting from this war."

Howard Buffett's foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, has become a key ally to Ukraine, providing $521,779,225 in aid.

The support comes at a crucial time as Ukraine faces "Ukraine fatigue" from its allies, including the U.S., which could jeopardize ongoing assistance.

The foundation has made significant contributions to Ukraine, including revitalizing agricultural infrastructure, assisting civilian areas affected by the conflict, clearing mines, replacing broken windows, and providing essential equipment to security and healthcare facilities.

Howard Buffett warned in the interview that the world will be less safe if Putin's invasion succeeds, adding that his foundation budgeted another $300 million for Ukraine this year.

