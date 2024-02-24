Mark Cuban Takes A Dig At Elon Musk On Equal Pay: Would You Adjust Salaries For 'Historically' Under Paid Demographic At Tesla And Other Companies?

Loading... Loading...

Shark Tank host Mark Cuban is taking on Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk once again. This time, it's over concerns about the wage gap between demographics.

What Happened: Cuban asked Musk if he is willing to increase the wages of historically underpaid demographics at Tesla and other companies run by the richest person in the world.

Although Musk did not mention or engage with Cuban in this conversation, Cuban jumped in to ask Musk about his stance on the wage gap and what he would do to fix it in his companies.

"If you analyzed the pay data of your employees and noticed that you had historically under payed [sic] a given demographic for the same job, would you increase those people’s pay by 7/10th of a penny per dollar earned to make up the difference? Or nah?"

Cuban reposted a tweet by Musk, who asked X user @libsoftiktok if Microsoft Corp.'s alleged wage "discrimination" between different demographics of employees was legal.

While Musk has not come back with a retort yet, Cuban's tweet has attracted scrutiny by other right-wing accounts, including a user named "The Rabbit Hole."

For context, Musk made fun of Cuban earlier for "arguing with a rabbit & losing."

Why It Matters: Both the tech billionaires have been having a go at each other over the past few weeks over their respective beliefs about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and hate speech on Musk-owned social media platform, X.

Cuban has also slammed Musk for allegedly demonetizing content creators on X.

On the other hand, Musk has called Cuban an "insufferable tool" and a "racist" in an escalating war of words between the two.

