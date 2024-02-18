US Targets First-Ever Houthi Underwater Drone In Red Sea Attack

Loading... Loading...

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has reported the first-ever sighting and neutralization of an underwater drone deployed by Houthi fighters in the Red Sea.

What Happened: The DoD, through its central command (CENTCOM), disclosed that U.S. forces in the Red Sea identified and targeted an underwater drone operated by Houthi forces on Saturday, Business Insider reported. The strikes were carried out in response to an “imminent threat” to U.S. Navy ships in the area.

This marks the first time that U.S. forces have encountered an unmanned underwater drone deployed by the Houthis, a political and military group that controls significant parts of Yemen, including its capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, have been attacking ships in the Red Sea since October, in solidarity with Palestinians. The group has vowed to continue these attacks until Israel agrees to a cease-fire in Gaza.

Initially, the Houthis used anti-ship missiles fired from land to target ships in the Red Sea. However, as the conflict in Gaza persisted and the U.S. Navy was deployed to the area, the group expanded its arsenal to include unmanned surface sea drones on Jan. 4.

Why It Matters: The Houthis’ use of underwater drones is a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea. This comes on the heels of the Houthis’ missile attack on a cargo ship en route to Iran, raising concerns about the group’s increasing military capabilities.

These developments have also prompted international responses, with the Chinese government urging Iran to rein in the Houthi attacks due to potential impacts on their business with Tehran.

Additionally, the U.S. has reclassified the Houthi rebels as terrorists following their second attack on an American-operated ship in the Red Sea last month, a move expected to have a significant impact on global trade.

