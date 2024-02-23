What's Going On With Rivian Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading lower by 10.7% to $10.23 Friday after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and lowered its price target from $24 to $8. The stock is also lower on downward momentum after the company this week reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and announced a roughly 10% reduction in its salaried workforce.

Rivian exceeded revenue expectations in the fourth quarter with $1.32 billion, surpassing the estimated $1.26 billion. However, the company reported a loss of $1.36 per share, slightly worse than the expected loss of $1.32 per share.

In terms of production and delivery, Rivian produced 17,541 vehicles and delivered 13,972 vehicles in the fourth-quarter. For the fiscal year 2023, the company produced 57,232 vehicles and delivered 50,122 vehicles…Read More

Should I Sell My RIVN Stock?

Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.

Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.

Shares of Rivian Automotive have lost 40.73% year to date. This compares to the average annual return of -51.56%, meaning the stock has outperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Rivian Automotive stock currently has an RSI of 9.26, indicating oversold conditions.

For analysis tools, charting data and access to exclusive stock news, check out Benzinga PRO. Try it for free.

RIVN has a 52-week high of $28.06 and a 52-week low of $10.12.