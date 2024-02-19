John Oliver Offers $1M Annually To Clarence Thomas For Resignation: 'F*** Off The Supreme Court'

Loading... Loading...

Comedian John Oliver has publicly proposed a deal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, offering him $1 million per year to step down from his position.

What Happened: Oliver, the host of “Last Week Tonight,” made this proposition during the premiere of his show’s 11th season. Oliver criticized Thomas for his conservative rulings, arguing that they have negatively impacted the lives of Americans, reported The Hill on Monday.

The deal put forth by Oliver includes an annual payment of $1 million and a new luxury recreational vehicle if Thomas agrees to resign from the Supreme Court. “So that's the offer. $1 million a year, Clarence. And a brand new condo on wheels. And all you have to do in return is sign the contract and get the f‑‑‑ off the Supreme Court,” Oliver declared.

Justice Thomas has recently faced criticism following a report by ProPublica that he failed to disclose luxury trips and other benefits received from conservative billionaire Harlan Crow. Oliver’s offer was first brought to light by Mediaite.

Why It Matters: This offer comes amidst a series of controversies surrounding Justice Thomas. In April 2023, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) called for Thomas’s impeachment after he failed to disclose expensive trips funded by a Republican megadonor.

Later that month, it was reported that Thomas intended to update his financial disclosure forms to include a 2014 real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.

In May, it was revealed that Crow had paid the tuition fees for Thomas’s grandnephew at two private schools. By September, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) accused the GOP of ignoring the wealthy benefactors behind luxury gifts given to Supreme Court justices, including Thomas.

