Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) on Sunday again demanded the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after he failed to disclose some expensive trips received from a Republican megadonor.

What Happened: it was "the House's responsibility to pursue that investigation in the form of impeachment," AOC said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" calling for an inquiry into the matter.

"I believe that we should pursue the course. And if it is Republicans that decide to protect those who are breaking the law, then they are the ones who then are responsible for that decision," she said of the House GOP majority, which would be unlikely to pursue such an investigation. "But we should not be complicit in that."

AOC addressed Thomas’s recent statement, urging Chief Justice John Roberts to publicly confirm whether he condones the “serious corruption” mentioned by Thomas. “When he's talking about his colleagues and who advised him to break the law, I think we need to know who those people are.”

Last week, AOC called for Thomas' impeachment on Twitter following a bombshell report from ProPublica that revealed his travel paid for by Republican donor Harlan Crow, including trips on the donor's yacht and private jet.

Thomas, defending his stance, said he did not disclose the luxury travel because he was advised at the time "by colleagues and others in the judiciary" that it wasn't needed.

The Supreme Court's public information office in a rare statement, citing Thomas, said that the trips he took with Crow and his wife were the "sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends" that he was advised did not require disclosure.

He also described them as his family's "dearest friends."

