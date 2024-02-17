Politics Over Public Health? FDA Head Expresses Concern Over Biden's Delay Of Menthol Cigarette Ban

Loading... Loading...

Expressing concern that President Joe Biden might backtrack on a proposal to avoid backlash from Black voters, a senior health official in the Biden administration is encouraging allies outside the government to press the White House to enact a nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes.

Robert Califf, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, has privately urged his acquaintances and public health experts to engage their contacts within the White House regarding the prolonged delay of the policy, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Expressing worry that backing for the ban from the White House is diminishing, Califf raised alarms due to apprehensions that prohibiting a product favored by Black smokers could dampen support for Biden’s reelection in key minority communities, the report read.

Califf’s discreet efforts to rally external pressure on the administration he works for exemplify an unconventional strategy in policymaking.

It underscores the extensive measures the FDA chief has taken to advance a pivotal tobacco policy he views as a paramount agency objective, Politico added.

Califf has contended that eliminating menthol-flavored cigarettes from circulation would be a significant milestone in public health, as it would eradicate a major contributor to cancer, particularly affecting young individuals and minority groups.

The FDA completed its policy on banning menthol cigarettes and forwarded it for approval in October last year.

However, the White House has not endorsed it yet, facing resistance from some prominent Black allies who caution that the ban could stimulate an illicit market, exacerbate over-policing in minority neighborhoods and undermine Biden’s support among Black voters, Politico added.

The delay has heightened concerns among advocates both within and outside the administration that political factors may outweigh the imperative for the ban, potentially leading Biden to postpone implementation until after the November election.

Apart from seeking external assistance, Califf has consistently addressed the matter internally in recent months.

According to individuals familiar with the situation, he has engaged senior officials at the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services to support the ban, Politico added.

Califf has openly expressed concerns that the regulatory process is becoming more challenging and has directly lobbied senior Biden aides on the matter.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.