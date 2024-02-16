Amazon, Royal Caribbean Cruises And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Loading... Loading...

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by around 0.2% on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

NETGEAR

The Trade: NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR Chief Legal Officer Andrew Wonki Kim sold a total of 5,889 shares at an average price of $14.50. The insider received over $85,391 from selling those shares.

Chief Legal Officer Andrew Wonki Kim sold a total of 5,889 shares at an average price of $14.50. The insider received over $85,391 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Netgear recently reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter net revenue guidance below estimates.

Netgear recently reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter net revenue guidance below estimates. What NETGEAR Does: Netgear Inc is a provider of networking solutions. The reportable segments of the company are connected home, and Small and Medium Businesses (SMB).

Electronic Arts

The Trade: Electronic Arts Inc. EA Chief Legal Officer Jacob J. Schatz sold a total of 1,000 at an average price of $143.24. The insider received around $143,240 from selling those shares.

Chief Legal Officer Jacob J. Schatz sold a total of 1,000 at an average price of $143.24. The insider received around $143,240 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Electronic Arts Inc EA announced in 2021 it was working on a college football video game, which excited many fans. After several years and settled lawsuits, a college football video game is now months away from release.

Electronic Arts Inc announced in 2021 it was working on a college football video game, which excited many fans. After several years and settled lawsuits, a college football video game is now months away from release. What Electronic Arts Does: EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile.

Amazon.com

The Trade: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Executive Chair Jeffrey P Bezos sold a total of 11,997,698 shares at an average price of $169.50. The insider received around $2 billion from selling those shares.

Executive Chair Jeffrey P Bezos sold a total of 11,997,698 shares at an average price of $169.50. The insider received around $2 billion from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Amazon.com announced that it will lay off hundreds of employees at its One Medical and Pharmacy units as part of a major cost-cutting initiative.

Amazon.com announced that it will lay off hundreds of employees at its One Medical and Pharmacy units as part of a major cost-cutting initiative. What Amazon.com Does: Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume in 2021.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

The Trade: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL Pres & CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl Michael W Bayley sold a total of 11,753 shares at an average price of $116.01. The insider received around $1.36 million from selling those shares.

Pres & CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl Michael W Bayley sold a total of 11,753 shares at an average price of $116.01. The insider received around $1.36 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Royal Caribbean signed an agreement with Chantiers de l'Atlantique for its next oasis class ship.

Royal Caribbean signed an agreement with Chantiers de l'Atlantique for its next oasis class ship. What Royal Caribbean Cruises Does: Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with 8 more ships on order.

