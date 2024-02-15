Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

3M Company MMM

Dividend Yield: 6.54%

6.54% Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $117 to $104 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $117 to $104 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $105 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Brett Linzey maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $105 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: 3M Company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS but issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA

Dividend Yield: 6.47%

6.47% Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $152 to $155 on Nov. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $152 to $155 on Nov. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. HSBC analyst Alexandre Falcao maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $143 to $138 on June 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Alexandre Falcao maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $143 to $138 on June 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: Copa Holdings posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 4.52%

4.52% UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $160 to $175 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $160 to $175 on Feb. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained a Strong Buy rating and slashed the price target from $185 to $175 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained a Strong Buy rating and slashed the price target from $185 to $175 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Recent News: United Parcel Service reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY24 sales guidance below estimates.

