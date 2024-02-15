Google Quietly Integrates AI Model 'Goose' To Enhance Code Writing Efficiency For Employees: Report

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL GOOG Google has quietly introduced an internal AI model to assist employees in writing code more efficiently.

What Happened: The AI model, named Goose, has been designed to help Google employees in building new products, as per internal documents reviewed by Business Insider. Goose is a descendant of Gemini, Google’s large language model, and is trained on 25 years of engineering expertise at Google.

"It can answer questions around Google-specific technologies, write code using internal tech stacks and supports novel capabilities such as editing code based on natural language prompts," an internal summary of Goose reads.

The AI model is part of Google’s broader efficiency drive, which has led to leadership cutting thousands of jobs over the past 13 months and several team reorganizations.

Google’s finance chief, Ruth Porat, hinted at initiatives like this during the company’s recent earnings call, stating that Google was working to “slow expense growth” through various tactics, including “streamlining operations across Alphabet through the use of AI.”

Goose is part of a plan to “bring AI to every stage of the product development process,” as per an internal document. The AI model is currently available for at least some employees to use, although it’s not clear if it’s fully functional in terms of its abilities.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Google’s introduction of Goose comes amid its efforts to enhance AI skills in Europe. The tech giant recently committed to investing 25 million euros ($26.98 million) in Europe to foster AI skills, working with social enterprises and non-profits to ensure that the training reaches those who stand to benefit the most.

Google has also been consolidating its AI efforts under a single brand name, “Gemini,” and expanding its free online AI training courses to be available in 18 languages. However, this move has raised concerns about the trustworthiness of AI, as Google’s Gemini chatbot was found to be generating false statistics for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Google’s focus on AI is not limited to its internal operations. The tech giant, along with Microsoft, is also tapping into India’s rich AI talent pool to foster the adoption of AI through high-profile visits by their top executives.

