Google Rebrands Its AI Chatbot Bard As Gemini, With Minor Upgrades And A New Mobile App

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has consolidated its AI efforts under a single brand name – "Gemini." As a result, its chatbot, Bard, has now been renamed to Google Gemini.

What Happened: Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that dedicated Gemini is now available in 40 languages on the web. He also revealed that there will be a dedicated Google Gemini app for Android, while it will be available in the Google app on iOS.

Pichai also announced the introduction of Ultra 1.0 in the Gemini Advanced update on Thursday.

The update is a significant step in Google’s journey to make AI more helpful for everyone.

Google Gemini, which was unveiled in December, is evolving to support an entire ecosystem, from everyday products to APIs and platforms that aid developers and businesses in innovation.

Google claims that Ultra 1.0 is the first large language model to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), a test that uses a combination of 57 subjects to evaluate knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

The version with Ultra will be called Gemini Advanced, offering a more capable experience in reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration.

Users can access Gemini Advanced by subscribing to the new Google One AI Premium plan, priced at $19.99 per month.

Google plans to bring Gemini models to products that people and businesses use every day, including Workspace and Google Cloud. More details on what’s coming for developers and Cloud customers will be shared next week.

Why It Matters: This announcement follows a series of significant developments in Google’s AI capabilities.

Earlier this month, Google expanded its AI language model, Bard, to support Gemini Pro in over 40 languages and 230 countries, aiming to make Bard more accessible and collaborative globally.

Furthermore, Bard received an update that added the ability to ask questions about YouTube videos. This feature was rolled out as a YouTube extension within Bard.

Moreover, users can also use Bard’s to generate images now, and here's a step-by-step guide that details the entire process.

