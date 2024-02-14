Why Azitra (AZTR) Shares Are Down 67%

Loading... Loading...

Azitra Inc AZTR shares are trading lower by 67.8% to $0.28 Wednesday morning after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 16.667 million shares of common stock at $0.30 per share, totaling approximately $5 million in gross proceeds.

The offering, which is solely by the company, includes an option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional 2.5 million shares. The net proceeds will be allocated towards clinical trials, product development, research and development, clinical manufacturing and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on February 16, with ThinkEquity serving as the sole book-running manager.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AZTR has a 52-week high of $5.18 and a 52-week low of $0.81.